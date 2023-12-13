Dean Capital Management Sells 10,579 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties accounts for about 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CUZ opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

