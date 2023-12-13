Dean Capital Management Sells 11,879 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.13% of Phibro Animal Health worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $454.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.