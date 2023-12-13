Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Short Interest Down 82.2% in November

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPSI opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

