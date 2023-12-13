Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 3.4% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $706.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $593.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $361.62 and a 1 year high of $709.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.