Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 360 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. 133,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,323. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

