Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after buying an additional 4,528,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 451,288 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,980. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

