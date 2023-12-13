Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RPV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 57,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,239. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

