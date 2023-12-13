Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2,367.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.11. 1,124,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,375. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

