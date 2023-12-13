Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. 313,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,592. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

