Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $191.85. 23,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.72. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.21. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

