Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.38.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

