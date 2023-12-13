Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,041 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.8 %

STLD stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,741. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.22.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

