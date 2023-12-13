Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys New Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after buying an additional 600,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EXP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average of $175.52. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

