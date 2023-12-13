Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.18 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.29. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.