Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.21 Million in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,335.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock valued at $115,797,923. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,619. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.99.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

