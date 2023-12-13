Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.36 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $729.63. 150,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,001. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $738.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

