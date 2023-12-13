Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 122,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,537,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.46.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.08. 328,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,037. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

