Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 122,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,537,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb
Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE CB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.08. 328,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,037. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.