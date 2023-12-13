Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,953 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Lennar comprises approximately 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after buying an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lennar by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.72.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $140.34. 715,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,481. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

