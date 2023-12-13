Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 397,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after acquiring an additional 377,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

FANG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.47. The company had a trading volume of 354,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,416. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

