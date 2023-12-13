Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New Investment in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned about 0.07% of IBEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 325,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. 4,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $328.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.68. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

