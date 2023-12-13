Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes $1.19 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,421.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,274. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

