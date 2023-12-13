Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes $1.33 Million Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ COKE traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $843.19. 13,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,144. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $470.00 and a 12 month high of $857.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.57 and a 200-day moving average of $670.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $16.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

