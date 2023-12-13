Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes $41,000 Position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

MNTN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $11.91.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

