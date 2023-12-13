Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,142. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

