Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 306,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

