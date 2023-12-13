Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $19.29

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $19.85. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 90,457 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,285.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $105,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 99.4% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,007,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 502,086 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

