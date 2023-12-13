Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.77

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 113503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $640.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.34 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,193,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 970,051 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 909,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 570,243 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

