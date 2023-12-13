Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.