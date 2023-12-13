Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.15

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 117370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

