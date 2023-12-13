Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 6.2% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 52,809 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.