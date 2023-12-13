Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 58,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

