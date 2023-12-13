Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned 4.85% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $2,016,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. 42,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,152. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

