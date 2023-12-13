Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 43,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,956,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $567.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.