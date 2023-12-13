DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 279,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 552,502 shares.The stock last traded at $8.54 and had previously closed at $8.55.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.