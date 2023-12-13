DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 279,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 552,502 shares.The stock last traded at $8.54 and had previously closed at $8.55.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
