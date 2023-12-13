Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.98. 1,741,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.22%.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

