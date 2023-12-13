Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.07

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 292236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,079 shares of company stock worth $992,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

