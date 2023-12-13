DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a growth of 435.8% from the November 15th total of 121,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
DSS Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. DSS has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). DSS had a negative net margin of 222.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSS will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DSS
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
Read More
