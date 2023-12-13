DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a growth of 435.8% from the November 15th total of 121,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. DSS has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). DSS had a negative net margin of 222.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSS will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its position in DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Free Report ) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

