DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.40. 8,221,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,664,955. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $182.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

