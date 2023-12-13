DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.22. 622,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

