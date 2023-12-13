DT Investment Partners LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 238,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

