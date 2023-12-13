DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $11,128,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,241.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 98.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.70. 167,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,572. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.