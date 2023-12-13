DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. 712,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

