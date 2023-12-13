Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE) Announces Dividend of GBX 10

Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunedin Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of LON DNE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 507.50 ($6.37). The company had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 545.29. Dunedin Enterprise has a 12-month low of GBX 472.90 ($5.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.41). The company has a market capitalization of £27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.14 and a beta of 0.44.

About Dunedin Enterprise

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

