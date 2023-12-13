Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE) Announces Dividend of GBX 10

Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dunedin Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of LON DNE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 507.50 ($6.37). The company had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 545.29. Dunedin Enterprise has a 12-month low of GBX 472.90 ($5.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.41). The company has a market capitalization of £27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.14 and a beta of 0.44.
About Dunedin Enterprise
