Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 39,707 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after buying an additional 4,370,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,942,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 823,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after buying an additional 743,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after buying an additional 690,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,678,000.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

