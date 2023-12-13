Dunhill Financial LLC Invests $968,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

