Dunhill Financial LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 899 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $227.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock worth $1,795,465. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

