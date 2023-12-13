Dunhill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Dunhill Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

