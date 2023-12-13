Dunhill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,818,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC owned 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $75.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

