Dunhill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.6% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.