Dunhill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $427.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $427.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.01. The firm has a market cap of $342.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

